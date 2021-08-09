Reduced visibility hampers Alaska plane wreckage effort

business-technology

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Foggy, reduced-visibility conditions have delayed efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people. Clint Johnson is chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region and says the agency had hoped to recover the wreckage on Sunday. But he says those efforts were called off due to poor weather conditions and that the crew planned to try again on Monday. He says the wreckage is in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested. Authorities on Saturday made public the identities of the pilot and five people on board the plane that crashed Thursday. The bodies were recovered.