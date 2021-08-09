Tech, energy stocks lead major indexes lower in US trading

business-technology

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses as oil prices take another turn lower. The S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was down 3.3% to just over $66 a barrel, following a decline of 7.7% last week. That helped pull energy companies lower. Occidental Petroleum lost 2.8%. Technology companies were also weighing down the broader market. Companies are still turning out their latest quarterly earnings reports. Tyson Foods climbed 8.5% after turning in a strong report card. Bond yields rose slightly.