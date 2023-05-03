Canadian man charged with aiding suicide by selling lethal substance online

By Paula Newton, CNN

Canadian police have charged a 57-year-old man with two counts of counseling or aiding suicide after he allegedly marketed and distributed a lethal substance online to individuals at risk of self-harm.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario arrested and charged Kenneth Law on Tuesday after an investigation involving the alleged online sale and distribution of sodium nitrite, a white, chemical substance that is commonly used as a food additive but could potentially lead to death.

Police say they arrested Law in connection with the deaths of two victims in the Peel region, just outside Toronto.

“Investigators are working in collaboration with multiple jurisdictions across Ontario, nationally and internationally as we believe there could be more victims. The suspect is currently in our custody awaiting a bail hearing. He will be charged with two counts of counseling or aiding suicide,” Marc Andrews, deputy chief of the Peel Regional Police, said at a news briefing Tuesday evening.

Andrews said authorities are aware that packages, potentially containing lethal substances, were shipped to more than 40 countries and are not ruling out further charges as the investigation continues.

Police released details of the alleged online company names and identified them as Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/Academic, Escape Mode/escMode and ICemac, alleging that Law owned or was associated with them.

Police advised if anyone around the world who received packages from businesses going by those names to contact local law enforcement immediately.

CNN could not reach representatives from any of the companies either by phone or online.

A LinkedIn profile for Law, with a profile picture matching a photo released by Peel Police, indicates Law is a management executive with both engineering and business degrees.

