Warmer temperatures for the rest of the workweek

Air quality remains a concern today as elevated evening and overnight winds pick up dust and sand. As of now, Indian Canyon is closed while Gene Autry and Vista Chino remain open.

The elevated winds are expected to continue into the overnight hours as well. The strongest winds will be in the usual areas of the I-10 corridor and close to the San Gorgonio Pass. Winds may become gusty at times.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 6 AM Friday morning as a result of the elevated winds.

Temperatures remain a bit above average heading into and through this weekend. Cooler temperatures and sunny skies are in store for much of next week.

