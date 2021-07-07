Man arrested after holding two women hostage in Phoenix home, police say

CNN - Regional

By KTVK/KPHO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — A man has been arrested after holding two women hostage and robbing them in their home on Sunday, Phoenix police said.

Police officers said 62-year-old Kenneth Adell was armed with a wooden stick when he broke into the home on Southern Avenue near 30th Street and did not allow the women to leave. He then took $101 from one of the women and left. Officers located Adell riding a bike near Southern Avenue and when approached by officers, Adell tried to run. He was tracked down in a parking lot on 25th street. According to court documents, Adell told officers that he was leaving his job at a landscape site and returning from work. When Adell was questioned about the $101 found in his pocket, he told police that it was his money received from work.

Adell then told police that he remembered having an argument with two women who accused him of trespassing in a previous burglary on May 23, police said. He denied being at the house earlier that morning and denied knowing the two women.

Adell was booked and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery and one count of second-degree burglary.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.