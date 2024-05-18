Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warm days and windy evenings continue this weekend

KESQ
KESQ
KESQ
By
New
Published 3:00 AM

Windy conditions will remain this weekend through early next week. Stronger winds are expected each evening, with gusts near 20-25 MPH for most valley cities. Gusts exceeding 30 MPH are possible along the I-10 corridor which may lead to difficult driving conditions at times.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Coachella Valley through Sunday afternoon due to an increase in particulate matter. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on air pollution and road conditions throughout this windy weekend.

An incoming low pressure system is set to bring windier and cooler conditions by the start of the work week. Temperatures will remain warm but below the seasonal average (95°) through next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content