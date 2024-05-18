Warm days and windy evenings continue this weekend

Windy conditions will remain this weekend through early next week. Stronger winds are expected each evening, with gusts near 20-25 MPH for most valley cities. Gusts exceeding 30 MPH are possible along the I-10 corridor which may lead to difficult driving conditions at times.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Coachella Valley through Sunday afternoon due to an increase in particulate matter. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on air pollution and road conditions throughout this windy weekend.

An incoming low pressure system is set to bring windier and cooler conditions by the start of the work week. Temperatures will remain warm but below the seasonal average (95°) through next week.