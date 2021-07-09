Authorities locate body of man who jumped into Brush Creek after running from police

CNN - Regional

By Jackson Hicks, Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Authorities have located the body of a man who was running from police and jumped into Brush Creek to escape.

Police say the incident began about 2 p.m. Thursday when officers were called at least three times to a nearby home near the 3700 block of E. 47th St. in Kansas City for reports of a domestic violence disturbance involving a man reported to be armed with a gun. Around 6:20 p.m., officers say they spotted the man near the area.

“He immediately ran from the scene,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Sergeant Jake Becchina said.

Police say the man ran about 50-100 yards toward Brush Creek. Then he jumped into the creek.

“As soon as the individual jumped in the water, he began having trouble swimming,” Becchina said. “The officer immediately took off the extra gear that they had on and went into the water.”

The officer last saw the man in the middle of the creek and he was unable to reach him prior to him going underwater.

Police say the man did not resurface. They used water rescue crews from the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department, canines, and a helicopter during the search.

Police also called the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lee’s Summit water rescue team for assistance in the search.

“Detectives are in contact with the original caller and investigating what crimes may have taken place this afternoon,” Becchina said.

