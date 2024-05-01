A lovely start to May

We still have some evening breezes here in the Coachella Valley, however, nothing is gusting overly strong. The strongest winds are isolated to the usual areas - near the pass and along the I-10 corridor.

There are no major changes to our weather pattern in store for the rest of the work week. This will allow for temperatures to stay in the 90s.

As we head into the weekend, we are forecasting an increase in our wind speeds. This, along with some extra cloud cover on Sunday, will help lower temperatures into the 80s. We warm back up into the 90s next week with clear skies all around.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!