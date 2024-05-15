Gusty winds this morning causing some visibility issues

The view this morning at 5:45 a.m. show a plume of sand and dust along the I-10 corridor as gusty overnight winds have reduced visibility and air quality.

Air Quality readings are in the "Moderate" range this morning throughout most of the Valley.

A lingering area of low pressure is encouraging winds, and also bringing a wee bit of cloud cover and moisture into the region. There is a very slight chance of showers in our mountain communities later today,

Highs will run in the 90s again today, but those temps are poised to return to the triple digits as soon as tomorrow.

In the weekend, we remain in the lower 100s, but Sunday into Monday we begin to cool back toward near-normal conditions.