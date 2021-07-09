NASCAR driver gives 10 small minority-owned businesses $10K grants

CNN - Regional

By IYANI HUGHES

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Fiserv and Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 42 NASCAR Clover® Chevrolet, teamed up to present 10 local minority owned small businesses with $10,000 grants.

The event took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway and is part of the Fiserv Back2Business program designed to support minority-owned small businesses across the country as they recover from the pandemic.

In addition to financial support, grant recipients received access to complimentary business expertise and the popular Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv.

Fiserv sponsors the No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Chastain joined Chip Ganassi Racing representatives and Fiserv executives to present the grants to local small business owners at the event.

WHO: Ross Chastain, NASCAR Cup Series driver of the No. 42 NASCAR Clover Chevrolet; Leslie Pearce, senior vice president at Fiserv; Vivian Greentree, senior vice president at Fiserv; Jason Bitsoff, chief commercial officer of Chip Ganassi Racing, and grant recipients from local minority owned businesses, including:

Dope Puzzle Pieces – Founder Kristina Hale uses artfully designed puzzles to connect the world to underrepresented artists CEG Bakery – Katha and Glynnis Waters combine their Southern heritage and love of French pastries to bring delicious treats to their community Redclay-Hill LLC – Redclay-Hill’s creative consultants connect leaders to creators in order to deliver messages, experiences, and exposure to audiences Chef Dejoie – Chef Dejoine and his team cater meals for events across Atlanta Avocado Vegan Café – Godfrey Lewis is using quality ingredients and Caribbean influence to bust the myth that vegan cuisine is limited Thompson Brothers BBQ – The Thompson brothers are living their family’s dream and serving delicious, Oklahoma-inspired BBQ 100 Black Men – 100 Black Men of America delivers unique programs and mentors underserved youth, improving communities across the country Subsume – Dedren Snead and the Subsume team provide a technology platform for storytellers to bring cultural creativity to the sci-fi and fantasy realms Marauder Robotics – Dr. Dennis Yancey’s organization offers the equipment, tools, logistic services and technology needed to restore and maintain balance in ocean ecosystems that have been overfished

