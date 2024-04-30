Warm and dry through the workweek

Once again, a sun-filled day in the desert with high temperatures in the mid-90s, slightly above average for the date. This is a trend that continues throughout the workweek. Here's how things will be a little different: winds will become more northerly on Wednesday. The focus of the wind will favor the High Desert, but the Coachella Valley can still expect a breezy evening.

This will keep moisture low around the desert. By Thursday, dew point temperatures could drop into the 20s for the day.

A trough arrives this weekend, bringing an increase in clouds, cooler temperatures, and more wind. Sunday currently looks to be the windiest day of the weekend, with gusts exceeding 30 MPH.

