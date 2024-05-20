A mild, but gusty and dusty start to the week

We remain under an Air Quality Alert through midnight tonight as elevated winds are lofting more dust and sand into the air.

Currently, Indian Canyon and Gene Autry are closed at the wash. Vista Chino remains open at this hour, but check in with KESQ.com for the latest road closure information throughout the evening.

It will be another night with widespread breezy to gusty conditions. As usual, the most wind-prone areas like the I-10 corridor and closest to the San Gorgonio Pass will experience the strongest winds. Thankfully, Tuesday will be a slightly calmer day for the valley.

Temperatures for this week will be quite stable with highs staying in the low to mid 90s. Clear, blue skies will be with us during this time as well.