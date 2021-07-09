Police rule June home explosion in Mount Joy Township a murder-suicide

CNN - Regional

MOUNT JOY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Northwest Regional Police have ruled the death of a couple whose remains were found in a house explosion on Waldheim Road in Mount Joy Township a murder-suicide.

Police determined that 63-year-old David Preston, who had control and ability to increase his wife’s medication, gave 60-year-old Victoria Preston toxic levels of fentanyl and other medication.

hrough their investigation, police concluded that David then intentionally lit a flammable substance on and around his body, which killed him, and set the home on fire.

It was determined that Victoria was dead at the time of the fire.

