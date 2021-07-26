Community celebrates WWII veteran’s 95th birthday

CNN - Regional

By Greg Payne

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — Car horns and motorcycle engines echoed the streets of Overland Park, in celebration of Frank Giles, who turned 95 years young Sunday.

“I’m overwhelmed with all the people that come to pay a little bit of tribute to me,” says Frank Giles a WWII veteran.

A tribute well deserved, back when Giles was 18 years old, he was drafted into the Navy, to serve his country in WWII, as a radar operator.

“Long time ago but I didn’t mind one minute of it and I was happy to do for my country,” says Giles.

Giles loves his country, probably just as much as he loves his hometown.

“Kansas City all the way, I love my chiefs, I love my royals, I love my people,” says Giles.

Today his people showed him that love right back.

Now as he waits to see what life has in store for him, in year 95, he has some advice for the country he’s spent his life loving.

“Stay happy, be happy, if you’re happy people around you are going to be happy and it’s such a joy to have everybody happy and not fighting being mad and bickering, just be happy,” says Giles.

During this celebration Giles received a certificate of appreciation from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Kansas Chapter 21-2.

