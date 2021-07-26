Making candles gives women dealing with addiction, domestic violence hope

CNN - Regional

By Aleah Hordges

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local manufacturer Calumet has donated 600 pounds of candle wax to Restored Creations at Wheeler Mission’s Women and Children’s Shelter.

It’s a year’s supply of wax that can make anywhere between 1,500 and 3,000 candles. Restored Creations is the social enterprise for Wheeler Mission. The wax is hand-poured by women who are struggling with addictions, domestic violence and brokenness.

Restored Creations provides a therapeutic outlet for women while empowering them to learn and develop skills needed to obtain and maintain gainful employment after leaving Wheeler Mission.

The ladies make four and eight-ounce candles, wax melts, mini melts and matchbox holders. Thea Lawson told News 8 she appreciates the opportunity to do something positive and structured.

“I actually do it in my free time as well because it just kind of gives me a new hobby and something to do,” she said.

Candles are sold to the public.

Program director Lisa Hoffman added, “Each candle comes with a testimony that one of the ladies have written about their life and the way that they’ve been restored through change in their recovery through Jesus Christ. It’s a great gift to give to others and a great testimony as well.”

Calumet plans to support Restored Creation’s ministry by showcasing its candles at the National Candle Association’s Annual Conference and Expo this Fall in Birmingham, Alabama.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.