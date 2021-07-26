Woman walking dog shoots and kills homeless woman outside store, deputies say

CNN - Regional

By Steven Romo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Deputies say a woman called them to say she shot another woman while walking her dog overnight, and the woman who was shot died.

The woman told Harris County deputies it all started when she was walking her dog and got into some kind of confrontation with a homeless woman.

The shooting happened outside Food Town around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near FM-1960 and Ella Boulevard.

The woman lives in the apartments behind the business and was walking her dog. She told detectives the homeless woman aggressively approached her, or possibly attacked her.

It’s an important difference. That’s why detectives say they need to see security video of the confrontation.

The woman with the dog pulled out the gun she was carrying and shot the homeless woman one time. She then headed home and called 911.

Paramedics pronounced the homeless woman dead when they arrived. Investigators say they are questioning the shooter.

“She’s cooperating with the investigation. We recovered a pistol, or what we believe to be the pistol, and she’s being transported to the homicide unit,” Sgt. Ben Beall said. ” We’re going to obtain her statement. We’re looking for a video from the strip center.”

Witnesses ran over to try to help the woman who was shot, but it was too late. It’s not clear what exactly led up to the confrontation.

Homicide detectives are questioning the shooter. They’ll send all the evidence to the District Attorney’s office, which will decide whether to charge the woman or present the case to a grand jury.

