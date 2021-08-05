Family of missing runner thanks community for support after body found

CNN - Regional

By Amy Hollyfield

Click here for updates on this story

PLEASANTON, California (KGO) — Phillip Kreycik’s wife and parents showed their strength and love and emotions this morning in Pleasanton as they came together to thank the community for holding them up during the three-week-long search for Philip.

“There really are no words to truly express how difficult this is and how much we appreciate everyone’s help. Hug your families because you really don’t know what is going to happen in the next moment,” said Jen Yao, Phillip’s wife.

Kreycik and his wife Jen live in Berkeley, yet the community of Pleasanton rallied around them and relentlessly searched the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park where he went for a run three weeks ago — even after police stopped looking, saying there was nothing more they could do.

“We especially appreciate the people that have come to support us here. The new friends that I just love. I just love the people we have met here,” said Marcia Kreycik, Phillip’s mother.

They described the moment they got the call Tuesday that he had been found.

“It broke us, but we had each other. It made us really grateful to the people who persisted even though there was not so much hope,” said Marcia.

“When you’re hoping for a miracle you don’t realize that last bit of hope has been carrying you on and it was brutal,” said Jen.

His father Keith said they will now turn their attention to raising Phillip’s kids – the best way they can to follow in their dad’s footsteps.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.