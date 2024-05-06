Skip to Content
Breezy and mild to start the week

today at 6:54 AM
Published 6:38 AM

A deep and cold area of low pressure is gradually moving away the region, but we'll continue to see breezy conditions. This is especially true near the freeway.

Winds remain bigger concern to our North, as gusty northerly winds area strong enough for a Wind Advisory through tomorrow in areas of Los Angeles, Kern and Ventura counties.

Temperatures will remain below average today, and warm quickly into the week. Expect near-normal daytime highs by tomorrow, and a weekend warming trend taking us into the middle 90s.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

