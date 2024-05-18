Skip to Content
It’s a warm, gusty, and dusty Saturday

Spencer Blum
Published 5:42 PM

An Air Quality Alert remains in place through 12 PM Sunday. Persistent breezy to gusty conditions are leading to continued air quality concerns this weekend.

Tomorrow will be another warm day here in the Coachella Valley. Highs will be near the mid-90s, making it a perfect day to spend out by the pool.

The weather this week will be quite stable. Monday will be the coolest day with a high near 90°. Highs for the rest of next week will fluctuate in the low to mid-90s. Clouds will be few and far between during this time.

Spencer Blum

