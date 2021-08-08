Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in unprovoked attack

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shoved to the ground in an unprovoked assault, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 1 p.m. on Friday, it responded to an assault on NW West Union Road in Rock Creek. Witnesses said a man ran up to and violently shoved an 84-year-old man, knocking him to the ground and causing massive head injuries. The victim was picking berries prior to being shoved.

Deputies provided treatment to the victim until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a trauma center in Portland with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office identified 49-year-old Gregory Bruemmer as the suspect and arrested him. He was taken to the Washington County Jail and faces charges of assault and harassment.

