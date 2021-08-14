Resident crashes car into man’s bedroom

CNN - Regional

By Libby McManus

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — On Friday night, Meriden Police responded to reports that a car crashed into a house on 365 Yale Ave.

Police discovered that a White Chevrolet Equinox had crashed through a house, into a bedroom, where a man was sleeping.

He was able to get out of the house and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The victim’s dog who was in the room at the time was found deceased by Meriden Fire Fighters.

The operator of the car was 40-year-old Stephanie Lancaster of Meriden.

Lancaster was traveling on Miller Ave when she went through the intersection of Yale Ave.

The car went off the road and became airborne to then hit the corner of a house and land on top of a car parked in the driveway. The force pushed that car into a third car that was also parked in the driveway.

Lancaster continued driving across the yards to then crash into the house where she went halfway into the bedroom.

Lancaster was transported to Hartford Hospital and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is being investigated by the Meriden Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

