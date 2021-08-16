MPD: Drag racing accident kills 2 at 76th and Silver Spring

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, August 15.

Officials report the car accident happened at approximately 7:10 p.m., at the intersection of N. 76th St. and W. Silver Spring Dr.

The first victim, a 66-year-old Milwaukee male, died on scene.

The second victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee female also died on scene.

Police say the crash happened when two vehicles were drag racing, disregarding red traffic signals and one of the racing vehicles struck the victim’s car killing both occupants.

The driver of the striking auto is in custody and being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities say the crash is still being investigated at this time.

Milwaukee Police are seeking the driver of the second vehicle that was racing.

