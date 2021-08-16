PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs for parts of Bay Area due to dry, windy conditions

CNN - Regional

By KGO Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The Dixie Fire is still raging in Northern California, burning over 570,000 acres.

There’s concern the weather is going to take another turn in the coming days and PG&E says it may be forced to cut power in the area.

It’s identified Tuesday night into Wednesday as a potential slot for a Public Safety Power Shutoff, affecting approximately 39,000 customers across 16 counties.

In the Bay Area, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties could be impacted by the PSPS.

Here’s the complete list of counties affected:

Butte County: 13,841 customers, 1,366 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 17 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

Humboldt County: 643 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 2,727 customers, 184 Medical Baseline customers

Lassen County: 65 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Mendocino County: 239 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 1,804 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 778 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 14,027 customers, 1,239 Medical Baseline customers

Sierra County: 1,035 customers, 30 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 71 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 106 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer

Tehama County: 2,856 customers, 219 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 426 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 100 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 531 customers, 49 Medical Baseline customers

