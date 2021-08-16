Police: At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in Brooklyn and Queens

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) — Eight people were shot during a large party outside a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment complex, part of an outburst of gunfire that injured at least 16 in an hour and a half in Brooklyn and Queens.

The eight people – three men and five women, ranging in age from 18 to 27 years old – were shot outside the Roosevelt Houses on Dekalb Avenue at around 12:26 a.m. Monday.

They were part of a large party of between 100 and 150 people listening to music outside the city-run housing complex when two men fired multiple shots.

One man was shot in the head and taken to Kings County Hospital. A woman was grazed in the face and also taken to Kings County Hospital. A man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Woodhull Hospital, and a woman was shot in the leg and taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

At least three others arrived at area hospitals and may have also been struck in the same incident. Two showed up at Kings County Hospital and one at Woodhull.

Two of the bullets went through apartment windows on Dekalb Avenue. No one was struck. Two suspects fled on foot, and one gun was recovered at the scene.

Four minutes later, a 16-year-old driving a Mercedes Benz 450 was shot in the head, and two other teens in the SUV also struck, at Atlantic and Schenck avenues in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

The teen was driving westbound on Schenck Avenue when another vehicle pulled alongside and a gunman inside opened fire.

The driver was in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital. Two passengers, a 19-year-old woman shot in the right leg and an 18-year-old grazed in the left arm, were being treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made in either of these shootings.

Police are asking for help identifying suspects.

Counting Monday’s incidents, NYC has recorded 28 shooting incidents with 48 victims since Friday.

Asked about the most recent spate of gun violence, Mayor Bill de Blasio said:

“The key is more gun arrests. We are at the highest level of gun arrests in 25 years. More cooperation between the NYPD and the community to get the information that police need for those prosecutions. The work of the violence interrupters. All these pieces have been working. We are going to apply them constantly. And yes, move officers constantly to where they are needed most. It will not happen overnight. But it will happen. We will turn this tide. There is just no question in my mind.”

