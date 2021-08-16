Selma great-grandmother celebrates 106th birthday

CNN - Regional

By KFSN Staff

SELMA, California (KFSN) — Friends and family gathered in Selma on Sunday to help celebrate a loved one’s 106th birthday.

Everett Leanna Pierce was born in Arkansas on August 15th, 1915.

Family says she moved to Selma with her husband after working in Oakland during World War II.

The celebration had to be held outside her window at a rehabilitation facility while Everett recovers from a recent injury.

She looks forward to getting out and spending more time with her new great-grandson and tend to her garden.

