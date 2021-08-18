Connecticut state park swimming areas reopen following bacteria concerns

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

WALLINGFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Three state park swimming areas were closed Tuesday due to bacteria concerns.

However, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said on Wednesday that swimming can resume at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford.

The water at Gardner Lake was retested on Tuesday following the original announcement and the results were reported on Wednesday.

At Wharton Brook, DEEP said it would retest on Wednesday with the results expected Thursday. However, it reported Wednesday that swimming can resume there as well.

DEEP said that indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens. However, they are tools used to evaluate the potential contamination of water bodies.

The swimming area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret remains closed for maintenance.

DEEP stressed that the state parks themselves were always open for other activities.

