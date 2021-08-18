Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:15 AM

Ferguson murder suspect arrested after a month on the run

<i>KMOV via Major Case Squad</i><br/>Garry Rodgers is accused of killing Austin Phillips on July 16
KMOV via Major Case Squad
KMOV via Major Case Squad
Garry Rodgers is accused of killing Austin Phillips on July 16

By KMOV.COM STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

    FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) — A murder suspect is in custody after spending a month on the run.

At-large warrants were issued last month for Garry Rodgers. The 24-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Austin Phillips on July 16 near the intersection of Highmont and Gage Drives. The fatal shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. after Rodgers and Phillips, of St. Ann, reportedly got into an argument.

Shortly after Phillips’ death, police released Rodgers’ photo and a picture of the black Honda Sedan he was last seen driving in hopes of locating the suspect. A reward of up to $5,000 was offered to anyone with information that led to Rodgers’ arrest. On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested in the City of St. Louis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content