Vehicle emissions testing to end soon in some Tennessee counties

By Meredith Whittemore

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Some Tennessee drivers will no longer need to have their vehicles undergo emissions testing.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that vehicle emissions testing in five Tennessee counties would end on Jan. 14, 2022.

This announcement follows an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved revision to the state’s air quality plan. Those counties are: Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson. Davidson County has chosen to continue its testing program.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2018 that eliminated vehicle emissions testing in the state 120 calendar days following EPA approval. In February 2020, the state submitted to EPA its revision to the state’s air quality plan requesting the removal of the vehicle emissions testing program.

“Emissions testing has been an unfair burden not only on Tennessee taxpayers, but particularly our poorest residents who are forced to remedy auto issues they can’t afford,” Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, said. “The testing no longer served a purpose as most modern vehicles are aligned with emissions standards. This long-awaited decision is a tremendous win for the people of Tennessee. My only regret is Rep. Mike Carter, who also worked relentlessly to end this now needless government program, did not live to see this day.”

“Finally we will see an end to the unnecessary stress, long waits and financial burdens placed on hardworking families in Williamson, Sumner, Rutherford, Hamilton and Wilson counties where emissions testing is required,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, said. “This action puts in motion the legislation our General Assembly passed in 2018 to end emissions testing and I appreciate the efforts of all of our legislators and state officials who have worked hard to end this burdensome requirement.”

The approval becomes effective on Sept. 16, 2021, 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. Tennessee law states that the elimination of vehicle emissions testing is effective 120 days following EPA’s approval. Therefore, the effective end date of the program is Jan. 14, 2022.

In counties where vehicle emissions testing ends, persons registering their vehicles on or before Jan. 13, 2022, will still be required to get the vehicle emissions test. However, residents in those counties who register after Jan. 13, 2022, will not have to undergo vehicle emissions testing.

Tennessee law provides an option for local agencies with their air pollution control program to continue vehicle emissions testing. Davidson County opted to continue vehicle emissions testing.

