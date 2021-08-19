Crews battling massive blaze at recycling plant

CNN - Regional

By CATHERINE CATOURA, IYANI HUGHES

Click here for updates on this story

LITHONIA, GA (WGCL) — Firefighters are still battling a massive blaze at a recycling plant in DeKalb County that started early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred at the Encore Recycling on Chapman Road.

As of Wednesday, crews are still extinguishing hot spots that have popped up throughout the night.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.