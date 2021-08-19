‘Critical mass level zero’ code called as Mobile runs out of ambulances on Wednesday

CNN - Regional

By WEB STAFF

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The City of Mobile said it ran out of ambulances on Wednesday. The call for a ‘critical mass level zero’ was issued around noon.

Local hospitals have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases causing ambulances to have nowhere to take emergency patients as emergency rooms are on diversion.

The alarm warns Mobile Fire-Rescue crews that if they need an ambulance, one isn’t available. If someone calls 911 they will get a response, but it just might not be an ambulance. Paramedics could arrive at a scene in a firetruck.

With COVID-19, crews can’t quickly get patients out of ambulances and into the emergency room. And even when the hospital finally gets the patient inside, the ambulance crew still has to disinfect the equipment before it can go back in service.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said the city is trying to address the crisis, but options are limited.

Ordinarily, the fire-rescue department could get help from neighboring ambulance companies. But they’re all in the same boat. He says the city is buying more ambulances, but it’s not like you can pick one off of a car lot and drive it home.

“We’ve got ambulances on order, but as you know, across our country there have been delays in getting any type of equipment, whether it’s PPE or if it’s hard equipment like garbage trucks or if it’s hard equipment like police vehicles or ambulances – it takes time. So there is a delay,” Battiste said.

