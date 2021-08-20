Deputies catch man with over 500 counterfeit credit cards

CNN - Regional

By Sarah Glenn

Click here for updates on this story

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla (WBBH) — Deputies arrested a 41-year-old man who was found with over 500 counterfeit credit cards.

Yosbel Prieto Hernandez was pulled over after running a stop sign and a red light, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Prieto Hernandez was seen grabbing handfuls of what looked like credit cards or gift cards from the driver’s door handle area and shoving them into his pockets like he was trying to hide them, officials said.

Deputies also discovered that Further investigation by deputies revealed that Prieto Hernandez’s driver’s license expired in 2017.

The investigation turned up 441 cards inside the vehicle and 115 cards on Prieto Hernandez’s person. In total, officials found 556 credit and gift cards. All of the cards were found to be fraudulent. Many of the cards had been altered and had many different names on them, according to the arrest report.

Prieto Hernandez was taken into custody. He is charged with fraud, a felony, as well as driving with an expired license.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.