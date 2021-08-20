Mother arrested, father sought after baby found in store overdoses on methadone, police say

CNN - Regional

By WEB STAFF

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCVB) — A New Hampshire woman was arrested and a man is sought after their 1-year-old daughter who overdosed on methadone last month was found at a store in Massachusetts.

Police allege that the baby ingested the drugs on July 26. The Manchester couple let another couple take the baby to an Ikea in Stoughton, where they noticed that she was lethargic and her breathing was slow.

The child was taken by medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Police arrested Brianna Lavoie, 25, the child’s mother, on Thursday, but are still searching for 34-year-old Derrick Richards Lewis.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

