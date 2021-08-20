No word from Manchester family trapped in Afghanistan

CNN - Regional

By Adam Sexton

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — There has been no word from a Manchester family trapped in Afghanistan and trying to get home.

News 9 has been communicating with a Manchester woman who is in Afghanistan with her family as they try to fly out of the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

The woman has been mostly communicating in the overnight hours when it’s morning in Kabul, but News 9 has not heard from her for more than 24 hours.

In her last report, the woman, who News 9 is not identifying for security reasons, was trying to get back into the Kabul airport, but they could not get through Taliban checkpoints.

“That’s the scary part,” said immigration activist Eva Castillo. “Yes, you’re a U.S. citizen, I know our country’s going to do the best to get them out, but at the same time, they have a big target in their back, them and their family that’s going to stay behind.”

Castillo knows the Afghan-American woman.

“I felt so bad for her for feeling unsafe, and at the same time, we need to call attention to this situation, so we’re always walking on a fine line,” Castillo said.

The office of U.S. Sen, Jeanne Shaheen and the State Department are working to get the family home. The Biden administration has said it cannot guarantee safe passage to the Kabul airport, and dome high-level critics are emerging, including former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte.

“We should’ve planned for this,” she said. “What was our plan? You do not take your troops out before you have a plan to get Americans out safely.”

News 9 will provide updates when the woman makes contact again.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.