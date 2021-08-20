Oregon refugee resettlement programs prepare to welcome fleeing Afghans

CNN - Regional

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Governor Kate Brown said Oregon welcomes any refugees from Afghanistan and is ready to help them. Catholic Charities of Oregon expects there could be hundreds of people with special immigrant visas coming here over the next several months.

When Ahmed Alzubidi sees the images of people trying to leave Afghanistan, he understands the feelings of panic and desperation.

“I’ve been in that situation before when the U.S. Army withdrew from Baghdad in 2011,” he said.

He was an Iraqi broadcast journalist embedded with the U.S. Army as the situation became dangerous in Iraq.

“There was panic and we don’t know what we will do,” he said. “Now they sacrifice everything, they left their house, their friends, their family, just to want to be safe.”

This week, many Oregon state legislators and Governor Kate Brown offered their support and welcome to refugees and called on the Biden administration to lift refugee admission caps and take emergency actions to save lives.

In a statement, Brown said: “It’s critical that the United States take steps to evacuate as many people in danger from Afghanistan as quickly as possible, including expediting the visa approval process, particularly for those Afghans and their families who have risked their lives in service of this country.”

Catholic Charities of Oregon is one of several refugee resettlement agencies here. The visas allow people who are targeted because of their work for the U.S. to relocate here.

“We have to find them safe and secure housing, help the kids get enrolled in school, make sure their medical needs are being met, employment services,” Matthew Westerbeck, the Director of Refugee Services for Catholic Charities of Oregon, said. “This is a way for them to come to the United States, be safe, rebuild their lives, pursue their dreams and have that opportunity after working alongside us overseas.”

Alzubidi went through that process and was at one point a case manager himself. He said it’s like starting over.

“It’s not an easy process,” he said. “It needs patience, time, and someone who can work with you to guide you on the right path.”

