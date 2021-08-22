Oregon City brewery has delivery van stolen after tough month

CNN - Regional

By Drew Marine

OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — Coin Toss Brewing has been through a lot in the last year and a half. Like many places, it’s just trying to survive through the pandemic.

“At this point it’s just like, you just have to throw up your arms and go, ‘What’s next? What do we have to deal with next?'” owner Tim Hohl said.

Last month, one of their doors was smashed and the culprit was caught on camera. The surveillance video shows a person walking up to the brewery with what looks like a hammer, and completely shatters their glass door. They never went inside.

“That guy’s still at large,” Hohl said. “That was frustrating. A lot of cleanup, a big mess.”

Hohl said repairing that door is going to have to wait.

“There’s a glass shortage right now so we don’t know how long it’s going to be until we get that fixed,” he said. “The price of lumber is really expensive, so when I went to Home Depot to buy (plywood) to cover the door it cost me almost $80.”

Two weeks later, Hohl said someone took their tent for outdoor dining but it was returned to them.

Then their third hit in a month. Early Saturday morning, their delivery van was stolen, something that helped them during the pandemic. It’s a smaller brown van with a huge gold coin on the side.

“It was wonderful to have that to be able to do deliveries, get out and see our customers and basically be a rolling billboard,” Hohl said. “Free advertising. It lived up here (at the brewery) part of the time and unfortunately somebody saw an opportunity overnight and it’s gone.”

Even through all of this, Hohl is remaining optimistic thanks to community support and hopes someone will spot their van.

“It’s got to turn up somewhere,” he said. “Somebody’s got to see it parked in an alley or ditched somewhere. It’s been a heck of a month for us, but I’m determined to get through it.”

