Police ID suspect in deadly shooting on bus; seek public’s help

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on a TriMet bus earlier this month.

PPB, with the help of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, said it has obtained an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Wayne Conrad Thompson for second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thompson is the suspect in the Aug. 8 death of 44-year-old Adrian Richardson. Police said they responded to the area of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Richardson with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Police said the shooting happened during a disturbance on a TriMet bus.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.