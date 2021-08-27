Large fire at fruit packing facility in California

CNN - Regional

By KCRA Staff

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — The O-G Packing & Cold Storage Co. along Beyer Lane, east of Stockton, put a massive plume of black smoke into the sky Thursday night.

Officials said the fire started around 7:00 on the western edge of the property. Empty plastic storage bins that typically hold produce products were engulfed in flames. Interim Fire Chief Josh Capper of the Lathrop Manteca Fire District tells KCRA 3 it was a sizable stack of bins; about 20 feet tall and a couple hundred feet wide by 300-400 feet long.

“The property owner is estimating that the damage to the plastic bins is something in the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Capper said. “But they’re still trying to get an estimate on that.”

Multiple fire engines, water tenders and a fire truck were used by crews on the ground to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire crews say the blaze is now out.

All roads in the area are back open.

