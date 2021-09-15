Firefighting paramedic who became sick with cancer because of his job dies

CNN - Regional

By Jesse Sarles

DENVER (KOVR) — A South Metro firefighter paramedic has died. The department says Anthony Palato passed away Wednesday morning.

Family and coworkers call him Tony. He became sick with cancer because of his work as a firefighting paramedic.

Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters because they are often exposed to hazardous substances on the job.

South Metro says Palato’s sacrifice is considered a line-of-duty death. They say he will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person with a true servant’s heart.

