Act of kindness prompts woman to offer free hair-braiding service for school-age children

CNN - Regional

By Danielle Jackson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An Antioch woman is using her hands, offering free hair-braiding services for families who can’t afford the services.

Brittany Starks decided to offer to braid school-age children’s hair back in August after posting a Facebook message. The response was so overwhelming. She has lost count on the number of kid’s hair she’s braided.

“I posted it on HIP Antioch and really I thought I was only going to get about 5-7 kids. It turned out to be 35 kids,” said Starks.

Starks said after her post she also received inquiries from other braiders to help and provide the services for free. She was encouraged to start a GoFundMe account so she could continue purchasing products. She never imagined raising $37,000. She said she didn’t realize how much the service is needed.

“I never realized there was a big need for kids to get their hair done, but it stops bullying. It boosts up your confidence. It makes the kids feel good, not only that it saves the parents time and energy. They can put more of that time into helping their kids with their homework or anything after school,” said Starks.

Starks is a single mother herself and relates to the struggles they face. Before the start of the school year, a family friend gifted her with school supplies for her children. She said she wanted to return the favor and help others.

“He ended up giving me that backpack full of stuff and I was just so grateful, and I’m like, what can I do for other parents that might not have it to make them feel the same way so I said, I can braid, so I’ll do that,” said Starks.

She is planning to use the funds raised to go toward the launching of her nonprofit, which will continue her goal of providing free hair-braiding services for school-age children. She has plenty of braiders who have offered their time to do this as well. Now, she’s in need of barbers to cut boys’ hair.

Starks is happy to be a helping hand and wants others to always keep kindness in the forefront.

“It doesn’t take much to help. Sometimes the smallest things can go the farthest,” said Starks.

Her first official free hair-braiding event is scheduled for Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Salon Suites on Hickory Hollow Lane in Antioch. Each child will also receive a free book from her sister’s literacy organization.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.