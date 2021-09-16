Arrests made in road rage shooting

CNN - Regional

By Alex Heider and Joe Wenzel

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested two men for a road rage shooting that injured a truck driver on Murfreesboro Pike on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives charged 22-year-old Jemarvin Jenkins and 19-year-old Shaun Quinn-Eggleston with felony aggravated assault. Their arrests comes after the shooting of a 40-year-old semi-truck driver in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said a semi was traveling on Murfreesboro Pike when a black Acura pulled up and blocked it in.

The Metro Police later identified Quinn-Eggleston and Jenkins, who got out of the vehicle after they said they were cut off in traffic. Jenkins admitted to police to shooting the truck driver hitting him in the midsection.

Police believe the motive was road rage, and investigators released a dashcam video of the incident. Jenkins told police “the truck driver merged into his lane causing him (Jenkins) to drive onto the center median.”

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital and was stable when transported.

Police said they located Quinn-Eggleston and Jenkins as well as the Acura at an apartment complex in Antioch. Detectives also recovered 1.7 pounds of cocaine, 16 grams of marijuana, $11,073, a stolen nine-millimeter pistol, a .40-caliber pistol, and more than 50 rounds of ammunition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.