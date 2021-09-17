New data shows closing popular hiking trails in extreme heat is working

CNN - Regional

By Briana Whitney

PHOENIX (KPHO) — It’s been two months since the City of Phoenix started closing their most popular hiking trails at Camelback and Piestewa Peak anytime there’s an excessive heat watch.

The goal was to protect hikers and firefighters.

The pilot program was put into place after firefighters were being sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion while making the mountain rescues of people suffering from the same thing.

So, is it working?

“We know that there’s definitely a difference,” said Phoenix Fire. Captain Rob McDade. That’s exactly what firefighters wanted to see – for the safety of everyone.

After years of making dangerous mountain rescues in the extreme heat on both Camelback mountain and Piestewa Peak, the pilot program was the first time the City of Phoenix closed specific mountain trails when an excessive heat watch was issued.

“From the data that we have, we believe that it has so far been a success,” said McDade.

Here’s what the city’s data shows:

-The trail closure program began on July 16th. -On Camelback mountain from June 1st to July 16th, there were 16 mountain rescues, on some of the hottest days we’ve had this year.

Since July 16th to now, there have been 7 mountain rescues.

-On Piestewa Peak from June 1st to July 16th, there were 7 mountain rescues. From July 16th to now, there’s only been 4. -Both mountains have had zero rescues so far in September, and these numbers are dramatically down from total summer rescues over the past 3 years.

McDade said there’s another plus since the program started. “We have not had any of our firefighters transported from any mountain rescue related incidents to the hospital for heat exhaustion,” said McDade.

McDade also stresses how much staff mountain rescues take and the strain it causes.

“You’ll see upwards of two dozen to 30 firefighters on a mountain rescue call and yes, while our system can absorb that, it does put a strain on our system,” McDade said. With those firefighters available, they can respond to nearby calls must faster.

So the big question: now what? The pilot program ends on September 30th.

McDade said they will get to voice their concerns with the Parks and Recreation board, but ultimately the board will decide if the program is extended, if it changes, and if it will be put back into effect next year.

The City of Scottsdale also has some difficult trails and just had a hiker death from heat this past Sunday. Scottsdale’s fire chief said the department is watching the efficacy of the Phoenix program to possibly implement in Scottsdale in the future.

