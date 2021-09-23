1st group of combat veterans finds healing atmosphere at Equinox Ranch in Jackson County

CNN - Regional

By Rex Hodge

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Making the transition from combat back to civilian life can be challenging for veterans. There’s a house in the mountains with a free program that’s helping them make that journey.

Helping Warriors Heal — that’s the message on the Equinox Ranch flag. And on this fall equinox, the ranch is welcoming its first set of combat veterans, helping them move from a season of darkness into a season of light.

“I encourage anybody who comes through these doors to take advantage of that because it’s never too late to see a new light in life,” Air Force combat veteran Ryan said while sitting with his service dog, Zoey.

“She helps me with my PTSD anxiety and depression,” he said. “You can come here and relax, or you can come here and work out whatever you need to work out in your life.”

Stephen Gutierrez served in the Marine Corps in Iraq.

“We were constantly getting mortared. They shot rockets at us,” Gutierrez said.

Army combat veteran Billy Pankey said the ranch is a place to find balance.

“Just getting back to nature, grounding yourself, finding that center,” he said.

Equinox Ranch founder Dr. Margo Capparelli got started on the Cullowhee home four years ago with the goal of helping those who served our country.

“It’s a big thing for people to ask for help,” Capparelli said. “A lot of people have lived in isolation for so long, and so anything that opens them up, gets them out of their isolation. The idea is just something that exposes people to something they may not have been exposed to and reminds them that there’s a world out there, because, again, too many veterans are living in isolation.”

Nature plays a key healing role at the ranch.

“Peaceful, yes. It’s like the rain is soothing, and we’re going fishing down at the river,” Gutierrez said.

“If they’ve got that raw emotion inside, just let it out. No judgment. Just be back to who you were,” Pankey said.

It’s taken some time to get the house handicap-accessible.

“The countertops are 2 inches lower than you’d anticipate, and we have a roll under sink,” Capparelli said.

There’s lots of attention to detail, right down to the bedroom walls.

“Insulated so that you can’t hear the person next to you,” Capparelli said.

It has also taken time for the home to open to the first veterans, going through the permitting process and getting supplies, many donated by area businesses.

Volunteers continue to be needed.

“We have everything from landscaping to making beds to cooking that we need volunteers for,” volunteer and Air Force veteran Diane Blazier said.

Donations play a role.

“We’re looking to have more sessions this year. But it does depend on how much money we can raise,” Capparelli said.

This initial group of veterans celebrated their stay with a home-cooked meal of Thanksgiving — and an appreciation of their service.

“Every veteran I know I’ve told them, ‘Hey, we got a session going on, you need to be there,’” Pankey said.

The ranch is now looking forward to welcoming its next set of combat veterans.

