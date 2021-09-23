Oregon woman defying the odds after dirt bike accident that left her paralyzed

CNN - Regional

By DREW MARINE

Click here for updates on this story

FOX 12 STAFF (KPTV) — A 22-year-old woman from Winston is defying the odds after a dirt bike accident on the Oregon coast.

One doctor at OHSU says only 5 to 10% of patients with Marin Metz’ type of injury walk again, so the fact that she is walking nearly four months after her accident is remarkable to those who treated her.

Metz went over a steep section of one dune and the bike she was one landed in the middle of her back, crushing a section of her spine and paralyzing her.

She was airlifted from Coos County to OHSU where doctors were waiting to do surgery. For Metz to be able to walk again doctors told her the chances were low, but on July 17 she took her first step.

Metz says doctors will take off her neck brace next month. Then she says she’ll take engagement photos with her fiancé for a wedding planned just three weeks after the one-year anniversary of her accident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.