Mt. Angel fire destroys buildings and impacts four businesses in Oregon

By KPTV Staff

MT. ANGEL, Oregon (KPTV) — The Mt. Angel Fire District said a four-alarm fire broke out in the early morning hours on Saturday.

At 12:48 a.m., officers from the Mt. Angel Police Department discovered that a building in the 200 block of South Main Street was on fire. The officers called in what they had found, and the Mt. Angel Fire District was dispatched to respond.

Upon arrival of the first engine, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Additional alarms were called, and the fire eventually went to four alarms.

There were 35 fire apparatus that responded with nearly 120 firefighters battling the flames. Over a million gallons of water were used to knock the fire down.

The businesses affected by the fire were The Blackbird Granary, KP Harvesttime, Wood Pellet Stoves and Hiddenbed of Oregon.

FOX 12 spoke with the owner of Hiddenbed of Oregon about what he saw. “The big tower was blazing. It looked like a big rocket turned upside down going full force,” Keith Cobb, said. “We’re not going to cry over what’s happened but just move forward. It’s all you can do.”

But for Tammy Davis, who owns The Blackbird Granary Antiques, it’s not that simple.

“I couldn’t breathe, I fell to my knees. I didn’t know if I could get home,” Davis, said.

She says she had almost 60 vendors in that building and she doesn’t know what to do next. For now, she’s just grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“It’s 121 years old. You can’t recreate it. I was emotionally attached to that building. I lost a friend today for sure.”

There were 4 buildings damaged or destroyed by the fire. Damage estimates have not yet been done.

There were no injuries as a result of this fire and the efforts to extinguish it.

The cause at this time is unknown, and is currently under investigation.

