NTSB confirms 2 adults and 2 kids died in plane crash at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirms two adults and two kids died in Friday’s plane crash at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

The NTSB held a news conference for the media on Sunday morning, where investigators confirmed the model of the plane was a 1978 Cessna P2N10.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Daniel Boggs, Air Safety Investigator with the NTSB says the plane was taking off to go to Houston, Texas for what they believe was a personal trip.

The NTSB tells us the plane was severely damaged due to the fire, which will make it difficult to investigate.

“We are going to take the aircraft to a secure facility now today, and then for the next couple of days, we will be going through as many of the systems and engine as we can,” said Boggs.

Boggs says they will be locating maintenance records and pilot’s records.

They don’t believe the weather is a factor.

Investigators will work on the aircraft for a couple of days and will release a preliminary report within two weeks, which will be published on the NTSB website.

The final report can take anywhere from 12-18 months to be published.

Due to it being a personal plane, there is no black box or (CVR) cockpit voice recorder.

