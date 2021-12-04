Thief caught on camera stealing little boy’s prized possession in Alabama

By LACEY BEASLEY

TILLMANS CORNER, Alabama (WALA) — While the holiday season is about giving, some are in a taking mood. A thief was caught on camera, in Tillman’s Corner, stealing a little boy’s prized possession.

“My stepson and my fiancé get up to go to school this morning,” said Tommy Porter. “Every morning, he rides his bike before school. They go looking for the bike but can’t find it anywhere, so my fiancé pulls up the video.”

In the surveillance video, they saw a person leisurely walking up to their front porch, grabbing Porter’s 10-year-old son’s bike, and riding away, not looking back.

“It was shocking in a way, but with how the crime has been, it really wasn’t all that shocking,” said Porter.

His neighbor also had a similar experience. She caught a bike thief red-handed on her porch months ago.

Now, Porter’s son is left without a bike right before Christmas.

“It is kind of Grinch-like, but we still keep our heads high, spirits high,” he said.

A police report has been filed. With any information on this thief, contact Mobile Police.

