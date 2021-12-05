School District: Students face lengthy suspension, expulsion for threats

By Nick Sloan, Abby Dodge

Click here for updates on this story

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KCTV) — The Blue Springs School District Department of Public Safety says three students are responsible for the threating graffiti inside a bathroom.

All of those students are going through the disciplinary process and could face a suspension of 180 days or expulsion.

Threatening graffiti was found in a Blue Spring South High School bathroom on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led the school district to bring in extra officers over the next few days.

The Blue Springs School District says students are responsible for finding out who’s behind messages written on bathroom walls.

“Brave students,” said Lt. Mike Russell, BSSD Department of Public Safety said. “Brave students…they want to feel safe and they know that’s not okay.”

Lieutenant Russell says he doesn’t believe threats made in Blue Springs were the result of the shooting in Oxford, which killed four students.

“The events in Michigan were still unfolding,” he said. “We were not going to reach that far just because it was too close in proximity.”

One threat found on the bathroom walls warned of a shooting on Friday.

The school district says only 25 percent of their more than 2,000 students showed up to class that day.

The district suspended the students involved for 10 days. When those 10 days are up, that’s when they will have their administrative hearing.

Officers have talked to the students who wrote the messages. They say the graffiti was a joke.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.