Christmas tree farms forced to limit hours or close due to tree shortage

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — Popular Christmas tree farms say they’ve had to change their hours or close for the rest of the holiday season because of a tree shortage.

The Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor posted about the shortage on its Facebook page over the weekend.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we are going to have to change our hours for the balance of the season,” said John Dzen Jr., Dzen’s Tree Farm. “We have been incredibly busy from the very minute that the gate first opened. As a result and due to the extensive shortage of Christmas trees across the state and nation, our supply of trees is very low.”

Dzen said the farm will be closed this week.

It plans to reopen on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The farm will close again the week of Dec. 13, followed by a reopening on Dec. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We will close for the season at the end of the day on Dec. 19, 2021,” Dzen wrote.

The farm said it has been trying to line up some special events for the last two weekends of the season.

“It has been a challenging year and we have made the best of it,” Dzen said. “We thank you for your continued support.”

The Dzen Tree Farm isn’t the only place impacted by the tree shortage.

The BK Tree Farm in Lebanon said it had to close for the season.

It posted to social media on Saturday to announce the closure.

“We have had a busy start to the season and can not over cut to be sure we have trees available next year,” the BK Tree Farm said. “If you have tagged a tree you can still come for your tree. If you are scheduled to pick up wreaths or cemetery boxes you may come for those as well.”

