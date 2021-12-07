Animal rights activist found guilty of taking goat from NC county ranch

By Web Staff

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A jury has found an animal rights activist guilty of taking a goat from a ranch in Transylvania County.

District Attorney Andrew Murray tells News 13 Wayne Hsiung has been convicted on felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny.

The judge gave him a suspended sentence and 24 months probation.

In June of 2018, Hsiung, the co-founder of the animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere, was arrested after authorities say he took a baby goat from the Sospiro Goat Ranch in Pisgah Forest. The ranch specializes in providing goat meat to consumers.

Hsiung claimed he removed the goat because it had pneumonia and lice.

Ahead of Hsiung’s trial, supporters and animal rights activists protested outside DA Murray’s office in Hendersonville.

