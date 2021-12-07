Family mourns loss of 16-year-old killed in Kansas City shooting

By ABBY DODGE, NICK SLOAN

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — Family members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Hugo Hernandez.

Hernandez was shot while out dancing with friends at a venue off of Southwest Boulevard in KCK on Friday evening.

His family and friends hosted a vigil for Hernandez on Sunday evening. Memories were shared and songs were played around a circle of candles.

Hugo Hernandez, his father, said his son wanted to become a boxer.

“We take care of him, take him to the gym, preparations so he can be good at boxing,” he said. “He had a next fight in December. That will never happen again.”

Family members said he was an innocent kid in the wrong place at the wrong time. They’re not sure how and why Hernandez was killed.

“If you know something, speak up and let everybody else know so we can get justice for him,” said Ana Arellano, his cousin. “Do not be scared to say anything.”

Family members discovered his death after videos and photos of him lying in the street were sent to them.

They say it breaks their hearts even more to know he was alone in his final moments.

His family is asking for people to come forward with any information.

